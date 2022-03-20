Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Netris Tietz
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
May, 7 2022
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Riverside Park
Send Flowers

Netris Tietz

January 16, 1953-March 4, 2022

KANKAKEE-Netris Tietz, 69, of Kankakee, Illinois, went to her eternal home on Friday, March 4, 2022.

She is survived by 3 daughters: Shona (Marshall) Mullins, Leah Damitz, and Anna (Leonard) Bowen. Her 10 grandchildren, Alek, Nathan, Jason, Elijah, Amy, Emily, Nick, Adriana, Kate, and Hunter along with her 5 great grands Oakley, Amelia, Brooks, Ryder, and Baby M were the light of her life. She loved Jesus, gardening, fishing, reading books, and spending time with her family.

A Celebration of Life will take place at Riverside Park in Moline, IL on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 12pm to 3pm.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
7
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Riverside Park
Moline, IL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sending my love
Linda M Lambrecht
Friend
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results