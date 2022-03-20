Netris Tietz

January 16, 1953-March 4, 2022

KANKAKEE-Netris Tietz, 69, of Kankakee, Illinois, went to her eternal home on Friday, March 4, 2022.

She is survived by 3 daughters: Shona (Marshall) Mullins, Leah Damitz, and Anna (Leonard) Bowen. Her 10 grandchildren, Alek, Nathan, Jason, Elijah, Amy, Emily, Nick, Adriana, Kate, and Hunter along with her 5 great grands Oakley, Amelia, Brooks, Ryder, and Baby M were the light of her life. She loved Jesus, gardening, fishing, reading books, and spending time with her family.

A Celebration of Life will take place at Riverside Park in Moline, IL on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 12pm to 3pm.