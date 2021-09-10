Nicolasa Casco

September 10, 1951-September 7, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Nicolasa Casco, 69, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island from injuries she received in a fire in her home.

Services are 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline, with Fr. Antonio Dittmer officiating. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the CityView Room on the lower level at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.

The former Nicolasa Quintana was born September 10, 1951, in Michoacan, Mexico, to Rafael and Maria (Mejia) Quintana. She married Ricardo Casco, Sr. who preceded her in death in 1990. She later married Isidro Sanchez. She worked briefly at Residence Inn where she was named Employee of the Year. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline, and enjoyed gardening, cooking, volunteering, and spending time with her family.

Nicolasa is survived by her husband, Isidro; four children, Jessie Casco, Cesar Casco, and Ricardo Casco, Jr. (Christina Garzon), all of Rock Island, and Juana Casco (Jeremy Seiber) of Moline; grandchildren, Alexis, Chabela, Karyna, Cara, Michael, Antonio, Cesar Jr., Cecilia, Carlos, Dominic, Maria, Kristian, Marisa, Sabrina, Adriana, Ava, Nailea, Kaia, Kaelani, Ricardo III, Julian, Yesenia, Mason, Myles, and Sonya; great-grandchildren, Elias, Xenius, Roselyse, Melladee, Maizlyn, Vincent, Evalyn, Lucille, Sophia, Lorenzo, Isiella, and another blessing on the way; sisters, Carmen, Amparo, and Teresa; and brothers, Rafael, Lorenzo, Arturo, and Alvaro. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ricardo, Sr. and sister, Robertina.

Nicolasa's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.