Nicolasa Casco
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Nicolasa Casco

September 10, 1951-September 7, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Nicolasa Casco, 69, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island from injuries she received in a fire in her home.

Services are 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline, with Fr. Antonio Dittmer officiating. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the CityView Room on the lower level at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.

The former Nicolasa Quintana was born September 10, 1951, in Michoacan, Mexico, to Rafael and Maria (Mejia) Quintana. She married Ricardo Casco, Sr. who preceded her in death in 1990. She later married Isidro Sanchez. She worked briefly at Residence Inn where she was named Employee of the Year. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline, and enjoyed gardening, cooking, volunteering, and spending time with her family.

Nicolasa is survived by her husband, Isidro; four children, Jessie Casco, Cesar Casco, and Ricardo Casco, Jr. (Christina Garzon), all of Rock Island, and Juana Casco (Jeremy Seiber) of Moline; grandchildren, Alexis, Chabela, Karyna, Cara, Michael, Antonio, Cesar Jr., Cecilia, Carlos, Dominic, Maria, Kristian, Marisa, Sabrina, Adriana, Ava, Nailea, Kaia, Kaelani, Ricardo III, Julian, Yesenia, Mason, Myles, and Sonya; great-grandchildren, Elias, Xenius, Roselyse, Melladee, Maizlyn, Vincent, Evalyn, Lucille, Sophia, Lorenzo, Isiella, and another blessing on the way; sisters, Carmen, Amparo, and Teresa; and brothers, Rafael, Lorenzo, Arturo, and Alvaro. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ricardo, Sr. and sister, Robertina.

Nicolasa's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Trimble Pointe
701 12th Street, Moline, IL
Sep
13
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family. I first met Nicolasa at Friendly Thrift where I volunteer. We got to talking and soon she came and volunteered. I tol Her I also volunteered with a sewing group making children´s dresses for Africa. She also came and joined our group. She had such a big heart always had us laughing. She will be greatly missed. May she Rest In Peace and give the family strength. (Friend)
Felma Sanchez
Friend
October 28, 2021
So deeply saddened by the news. Nico and I became close working with one another at the hotel we were employed at. She was so amazing! She could light up the room with her smile. We shared many meals together while enjoying conversation and life stories. I always was happy to see her. I loved her special presence and sweet loving heart. I have thought about her alot.. wondering how she is... but we all get caught up in day to day responsibilities... I enjoyed our many laughs.. her fun nature... loving heart.. friend she was to me. May she rest in peace and know she was very special to me!
Cassey matshall
Work
September 11, 2021
My prayers are with you all! Nico was a wonderful woman who always had a smile every time I saw her! She will be dearly missed.
Teresa Gregory Sullivan
Friend
September 10, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donna Montgomery
September 10, 2021
