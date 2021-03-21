Menu
Nodie A. Kipp
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Nodie A. Kipp

June 7, 1936-March 19, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Nodie A Kipp, 84, of East Moline, passed away after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by family on March 19, 2021 in Rock island.

He was the beloved husband of Alice R (Howell) Kipp for 59 years. They were married on October 21, 1961. Nodie was a loving father of Kerri (Tim) Slifka, Elizabeth (Steven) Campbell and Jeffrey (Katherine) Kipp; cherished grandfather of Delanie and Kathleen Slifka, MacKenzie and Ella Campbell and Milly, Charlie and Bella Kipp; dear brother-in-law of Marianne Kipp, Uncle of Tabitha (Tim) King, Dorian (Mike) Kelly, Lindsay (Patrick) Lytle and their children.

Nodie is preceded in death by his parents Daisy E and Herbert T Kipp, his brother Derril H Kipp, and father, Noda A Neilsen.

Nodie was born in Rock Island on June 7, 1936. He graduated from Moline High School in 1954. He worked as a Marketing Analyst for John Deere Harvester for 45 years. He served in the Army National Guard for 6 years. He was involved in the Moline Elks Club where he served as an officer. Nodie also belonged to the Valley Sports Car Club, the SCCA and was a charter member of the Iowa Region Porsche Club. He was a member of the Erie RC Airplane Club and the local Bonsai club. He served on the East Moline Public Library Board for several years.

Nodie and Alice loved traveling though the US and Europe with family and dear friends. He was very proud of his Danish heritage.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given in memory of Nodie Kipp, to the East Moline Public Library Building Fund.

Please send tributes and stories to the family at [email protected] and share online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
I became friends in the early Autumn of 1963. I had seen a white Porsche a couple of times in East Moline but it was always in passing. Later I saw it in the drive on 7th Street. I owned a red Porsche roadster. I stopped and talked. I was also a pipe smoker as was Nodie. Later Nodie asked me to join his team of volleyball. We remained friends with frequent good times. We had so much in common. He was always in a good mood and smiling and upbeat. We talked sports cars, tires, swapped car magazines and had lunch together which was always a fine occasion. I miss him and there are si many things and events that we shared that I am frequently reminded of my great friend Nodie Kipp. Alice, keep Zilpha and me in mind in any occasion of need or a friend.
Tom Grooms
March 15, 2022
I was so sorry to learn of Nodie´s passing. A great friend since 1963, when we both had Porsches and played on the same volleyball team a couple years. We both were pipe smokers and story tellers. Alice, Zilpha and I extend our sincere sympathy in your grieving.
Tom Grooms
March 27, 2021

I was so sad to hear of Him passing away. I got to know Him very well as He was very good Friends of My Parents Corky and Naomi Swanson. I remember a trip we made to Galesburg to deliver Tom's white Mini Cooper.







Corky Swanson Jr.
Friend
March 23, 2021
My deepest sympathy in your loss. I had the privilage to work with Nodie so many years. He was one of the good guys. Sad to see he is gone. Ruth Hirtz
Ruth Ann Hirtz
March 22, 2021
My most sincere condolences. Loved talking to Nodie at our library. He will be missed.
John Johnson
March 22, 2021
When we learned of Nodie´s passing, our thoughts went to remembering all of the great times we had together traveling and attending sports car events. He was always fun to be with, and left us with more than 50 years of wonderful memories. Our sympathies to Alice, Kerri, Jeff, Beth and his grand children. We will miss him!
Jeff & Margie McFadyen
March 22, 2021
So sad to see this. Such an amazing guy. He will be missed
Lisa Requet
March 21, 2021
So sorry to see this in the paper, Alice and family you have my deepest sympathy. He was quite a guy!
Kathy Kipp
March 21, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Nodie. Was a friend at work and of course thru out the years of auto crossing. It was always pleasant to visit Moline and the guys at Panera's and to see Nodie. Take care and God bless.
James Crawford
March 21, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you Alice and your family! What a wonderful man and I will miss his smile and ofcourse his hugs! A true gentleman
Janet at the office
March 21, 2021
