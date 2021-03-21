Nodie A. Kipp

June 7, 1936-March 19, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Nodie A Kipp, 84, of East Moline, passed away after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by family on March 19, 2021 in Rock island.

He was the beloved husband of Alice R (Howell) Kipp for 59 years. They were married on October 21, 1961. Nodie was a loving father of Kerri (Tim) Slifka, Elizabeth (Steven) Campbell and Jeffrey (Katherine) Kipp; cherished grandfather of Delanie and Kathleen Slifka, MacKenzie and Ella Campbell and Milly, Charlie and Bella Kipp; dear brother-in-law of Marianne Kipp, Uncle of Tabitha (Tim) King, Dorian (Mike) Kelly, Lindsay (Patrick) Lytle and their children.

Nodie is preceded in death by his parents Daisy E and Herbert T Kipp, his brother Derril H Kipp, and father, Noda A Neilsen.

Nodie was born in Rock Island on June 7, 1936. He graduated from Moline High School in 1954. He worked as a Marketing Analyst for John Deere Harvester for 45 years. He served in the Army National Guard for 6 years. He was involved in the Moline Elks Club where he served as an officer. Nodie also belonged to the Valley Sports Car Club, the SCCA and was a charter member of the Iowa Region Porsche Club. He was a member of the Erie RC Airplane Club and the local Bonsai club. He served on the East Moline Public Library Board for several years.

Nodie and Alice loved traveling though the US and Europe with family and dear friends. He was very proud of his Danish heritage.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given in memory of Nodie Kipp, to the East Moline Public Library Building Fund.

Please send tributes and stories to the family at [email protected] and share online by visiting esterdahl.com.