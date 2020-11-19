Norlaine E. Verschoore

January 14, 1932 - November 17, 2020

Geneseo - Norlaine E. Verschoore, 88, of Geneseo, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 24 at Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo. Minister Ollie Adams will officiate. A celebration of life for Norlaine will be held in the future. Memorials may be made to the Norlaine E. Verschoore Memorial Fund. Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Norlaine was born on January 14, 1932, the daughter of James Walter and Verle Sarah (McMeekan) Johnson. After her mother died, when Norlaine was five years old, her father married Hazel Wiquist. She was raised and educated in the Cambridge, IL area. She married Robert "Bob" Verschoore on January 27, 1949 at the Jenny Lind Chapel, Andover, IL. They celebrated their 65th anniversary on January 27, 2014.

Norlaine was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was always a kind and caring person, and put others before herself. She was an excellent cook! Norlaine was a member of the Geneseo Church of Christ. She loved sending cards to the church members, and many others. This was one way that she could communicate with others even though she became homebound after a serious fall in 2014. She felt that writing cards was a way that she could serve God. Her love for her family was her number one priority. Her two grandsons meant the world to her.

Her survivors include her daughters, Linda White of Geneseo (Gary Cook, of East Moline), Lana Vandemore of Geneseo, and Lois (Mike) Wigant, of Geneseo; grandson, Scott Vandemore of Geneseo; and brother, James Johnson of Arizona.

Norlaine was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Verschoore; her parents and step-mother; brother, Richard Wiquist; sisters, Marilyn Johnson, and Maridell Besch; sons-in-law, Gilbert White, and John Vandemore; and grandson, Chad Wigant.