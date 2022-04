Norma M. Pettit

November 12, 1931-December 29, 2021

Norma M. Pettit, 90, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Services will be private at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Private burial will follow in Edgington Cemetery.

Norma was born November 12, 1931 to Raymond and Mable (Haskins) Hill. She married James Pettit on June 9, 1960.

Surviving are her husband, Jim; children, Donna (Ken) Wangeline, Barb (Jerry) Propps, and Linda (David) Basala; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; 2 sisters; and 1 brother.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sandra Blaylock; son, Jerrold Stanley; grandson, Adam; and great granddaughter, Vicki.