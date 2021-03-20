Norma M. Wilson

July 22, 1929-March 19, 2021

MOLINE-Norma M. Wilson, 91, of Moline, passed away Friday March 19, 2021 at Mercer Manor, Aledo, IL.

Live-streamed services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 25, (and may be viewed at wheelanpressly.com/live-stream-Rock Island) at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, IL. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the funeral home. Public gathering guidelines are to be observed by those attending. Memorials may be made to Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, Moline.

Norma was born July 22, 1929 in New Windsor, IL, a daughter of George Lonn and Marie Baker Lonn. She was previously married to Frank R. Wilson.

Norma was a secretary at the Rock Island Arsenal for many years. Following her retirement from the Arsenal, she worked at Virdi Eye Clinic, Rock Island.

She was a member of Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, Moline. She enjoyed volunteering at Trinity, 7th Street Campus, Moline. Norma enjoyed reading and loved working with children.

Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and Danny Staton, Moline and Niki and Wayne Barber, Colona, IL ; grandchildren, Stacy Karzin (Tony Daronche) Peach Tree City, GA; Kristina (Brandon) Ford, Moline and Kyle Winchell, Fort Collins, CO; great granddaughters, Ashley and Aurora; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Maxine Lonn, Lottie DeYoung, Donna Brown and Doris Ward; and brothers, Carl and Billy Lonn.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.