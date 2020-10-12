Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
OCT 12 2020 FUNERALS

Today

Fred J. Goodnight, 1:30 p.m., Western Township Cemetery.

Lois Johnson 1 p.m., Livestream, www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Frank L. Morel, 10 a.m., at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Edward "Ed" Eugene Mumma, 10 a.m., Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.

June Ramsey, 2 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Tomorrow

Rosemarie Ruth Harl, 10 a.m., St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.

Luigino "Gene" Sartor, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Lillian "Sunny" Tedell, 11 a.m., Riverside Cemetery.

Randy Willits, 7 p.m., Keithsburg First Christian Church.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.