Olof (Olle) Evald Johnson

1939-2021

Olof E. Johnson, 82, entered eternal life on December 12, 2021, at home.

Your light on earth was way too short, but you will always be a shining star in our lives.

Olof was born December 1939 in Moline, the son of Swedish immigrants Olof F. and Ingrid Anderson Johnson.

Olof was born December 1939 in Moline, the son of Swedish immigrants Olof F. and Ingrid Anderson Johnson. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran, Moline; was a member at Trinity for 56 years. In 1968 he married Caran Louise Hylander at Gloria Dei Lutheran, Providence, Rhode Island.

He was a graduate of Moline High and Augustana College. He joined the Army Security Agency and was assigned to Kagnew Station, a remote listening post in Ethiopia. He was proud of his service to our country. After his Army discharge, Olof was employed at International Harvester, Farmall Plant for 20 years. He then worked as an Intelligence Specialist for the US Army Industrial Operations Command at Rock Island Arsenal, then as the Special Security Officer for the US Army Sustainment Command. He retired in 2007 after 24 years of government service.

Although Olof lived his entire life in Moline in two houses built by his building contractor father, he was widely traveled. Annual summer camping trips took the family across the USA. He also traveled to 40 countries on five continents. Proud of his Swedish heritage, he jokingly said if he had known Caran was not 100% Swedish, he might not have married her.

Olof took great pride in enhancing and maintaining his yard. He enjoyed sitting under the pergola after dinner to be entertained by hummingbirds and occasional deer. Pursuits included fly fishing, with great memories of annual trips with "The Moline Lineup" to Bennett Spring State Park. He had 5 years of adventures on his Harley motorcycle, enjoyed shooting sports, and bicycle riding.

Retirement years were filled with travel, family time, friendships new and old, and ten wonderful winters in The Villages, Florida. During his illness, Olof was blessed by many angels on earth who ministered to him.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Caran of almost 53 years; son Karl, Ashland, Oregon; son Kai and daughter-in-law Tricia, Carrollton, Texas; grandsons, Jake and Dane; two nieces and a nephew; Kristina Napiorkowski, Kirsten Paluska and Ken Hylander; loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Gertrude Phillips and nephew John Phillips.

