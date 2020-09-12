Opal L. Miller

March 17, 1925- September 10, 2020

COAL VALLEY-Opal L. Miller, 95, of Coal Valley, passed away, Thursday, September 10, 2020, in Bettendorf.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Private funeral services for the family will be at New Life Fellowship. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to New Life Fellowship. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Opal was born on March 17, 1925, in North Henderson, IL, the daughter of Henry and Hazel (Kenney) Feik. She married Raymond Miller and he preceded her in 2013. She retired from Hoffman Schools.

Survivors include her children, Gary (Mary) Miller, Coal Valley, Karen (Terry) Frederiksen, Waukesha, WI, Jeanine (Derrick) Hicks, Moline, Doreen (Dennis) Sherer, Bettendorf, Felecia (Greg) Bialobreski, Moline, Ray (Deb) Miller Jr., New Berlin, WI, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; along with many, many great friends. A special thank you to her granddaughter Danelle Cooper for caring for her in her home til the end. The family wishes to also thank all the staff at Hope Creek Care Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, grandsons, Mark and Brian Frederiksen, and Jack Miller.

