Orberie E. Giles

June 20, 1941-April 13, 2022

Orberie E. Giles, 80, of East Moline, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services will be 12:00 pm Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.,1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Pastor P.W. Harris will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, East Moline.

Orberie Eugean Giles was born June 20, 1941 in Como, Mississippi; the only child of Andrew and Virgie (Dandridge) Giles. Orberie was a 1960 graduate of United Township High School. He married Claudia Mayfield, January 3, 1961 in Rock Island. Orberie was hired by John Deere Harvester in 1965; a few years later he entered into their apprenticeship for maintenance mechanic. Orberie retired after 42 years of service in 2007. He loved John Deere. Orberie was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and the UAW. He loved bowling, playing sports; basketball, baseball, football, and golf. Orberie was out going, a great provider, comical, very strong- willed person, and very detailed oriented. Orberie also did concrete work and lawn care. He loved his family dearly.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Claudia Giles, East Moline, his daughters, Kimberly Kay Giles, East Moline, Da Lynne Renee Giles, East Moline, and Leda Jeanine Giles, East Moline, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, special aunt, Narcissia Ivey, Memphis TN, aunt, Helen Smith, Memphis, TN, host of cousins, special cousin, Kathleen Gardner, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his great grandson Jeremiah Martinez.

