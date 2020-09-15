Menu
Orpha Rose Lawson

Orpha Rose Lawson

August 31, 1947- September 14, 2020

EAST MOLINE- Orpha Rose Lawson, 74, of East Moline, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, with a visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Orpha was born on August 31, 1947, in Mt. Grove, Missouri, the daughter of Floyd E. and Thelma B. (Atkinson) Clark. She married Harold Lawson on June 30, 1990, in Silvis. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2002.

Orpha currently enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and also sewing when she was younger.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Patty and grandchildren, Jessica and Christina of Arkansas; siblings, Merinda Daniels, Esther Hicks, Donna Cody, Margie (Rusty) Owens, Dale Hicks, Jack Hicks, Andy Trusty, and Virgie Hicks; many nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, Jeannie Lawson and Joyce Lawson.

Thank you to the staff at Aperion Care and nurses at Genesis East ICU for their care.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Donald, and sister, Nina Carmichael, and brother, John Daniel Eden.

Memories may be left at www.esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
