Otis E. "Sandy" Saunders

June 25, 1942-January 10, 2022

VIOLA-Otis E. "Sandy" Saunders, 79, of Viola, passed away Monday January 10, 2022 at his home.

Otis was born on June 25, 1942 in Pineville, Louisiana, the son of Elmo D. and Oddie Saunders. He was a graduate of State High School in Cheneyville, Louisiana. After high school he joined the United States Army and served proudly for over 20 years, retiring in 1980. Otis was a Vietnam Veteran and received the Purple Heart.

He later married Sandra "Sandy" Beam on June 9, 1979 in Davenport. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2020.

After retiring from the military, Otis was employed with McLaughlin Body, Moline and later with Sherrard Grade School and most recently with Winola School District as a custodian.

Survivors include his 5 children; 18 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and siblings, Lu, Charles, Emily, Elmo and Jerry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Opal and Donald.

