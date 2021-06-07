P. Russell Reed

July 13, 1935-June 5, 2021

CAMBRIDGE-Philip "Russ" Reed, 85, of Cambridge, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, while enjoying yard work at his home. Cremation has been accorded and per his wishes, there will be no services or visitation. Memorials may be made to the Cambridge Lutheran Church. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral and Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Philip Russell Reed was born July 13, 1935 in Moline, the son of Avery and Ruth (McIntosh) Reed. He was educated in Cambridge schools, where he was active in sports, and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1953. Russ served in the Army National Guard and was a member of the Hagberg-Hamlin American Legion Post 45 in Galva. He married Janice Vincent on November 13, 1953 in Cambridge. They later divorced. His marriage to Carol Jinks Bumann took place on December 14, 1984 in Cambridge.

He farmed and then operated the Dairy Barn in Galva from 1963 to 1965 and taught teenage workers to water ski at Lake Calhoun. In 1967, Russ opened Reed Commodities in Cambridge where he worked until retiring in June of 2020. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, snowmobiling, and spending time at the tree farm cutting wood with his grandkids for the fireplace. He and Carol liked spending quiet time at the tree farm, where they usually had a little "nip". Russ also enjoyed spending time in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was a member of the Cambridge Lutheran Church and Valley View Club in Cambridge, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Russ supplied the spirits on the annual vintage tractor ride, Mad Dog 2020. That is how he got his nickname "Mad Dog". He and Carol enjoyed hosting the annual Cambridge Homecoming Parade party at their home. He was a devoted Cambridge Viking fan. Russ was a collector of Tiger Woods and Kobe Bryant memorabilia.

Those surviving are his wife, Carol, a daughter, Tammy (Bryan) Horberg, Cambridge, two grandsons, Weston (Greise) Horberg, St. Louis, Missouri, Tyler (Ashley) Horberg, Cambridge, and a great granddaughter, Emilia, due in late summer. Other survivors include three stepchildren, Dane Bumann, Galva, Orinda (Brian) Benbow, Galesburg, Shannon (Chris) Bumann, Woodhull, step grandchildren Dee Dee, Danielle, Noah, Heidi, Jack, William, Thomas, and step great grandchildren, Brendan and Owen. He was lovingly called "Pop-O". His parents, three sisters, Donna, Marge, and Marie, and two brothers, John and Jim, preceded him in death.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.

THE COURSE OF LIFE

Life isn't always a fairway,

Life isn't always par;

It isn't always easy

To go from where you are

The rough may oft' impede you

On the journey toward your goal,

Or an unexpected hazard

Might take a heavy toll.

Keep strong your faith and patience

Midst all life's ups and downs,

And trust your silent partner

Who guides you through life's rounds. by Kaz Brown