Pamela S. Heath

June 6, 1953-December 9, 2020

KEITHSBURG, IL-Pamela S. Heath, 67, of Keithsburg, Illinois died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Aledo Health and Rehab.

Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family.

Pamela Sue was born June 6, 1953 in Aledo, Illinois a daughter of Albert and Bertha Ortery Finch. She graduated from Westmer High School in 1971. On April 11, 1970, she married Barry Heath in Keithsburg. Over the years, Pam sold Tupperware and Avon as well as working at the Keithsburg Tastee Freez, Bayhill Fertilizer and Curves. She was a member of the former P.E.O. Chapter AG, Keithsburg. Pam enjoyed gardening, boating, snow skiing, quilting and traveling. Her greatest joy was time spent with family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband: Barry Heath, sons: Troy (GiaMari) Heath and Todd (Teresa) Heath; grandchildren: Kristin, Tanner, Victoria, Halle and Morgan and sisters: Cindy Brock, Edith (Randy) Malcom and Mary Ebert.

She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter: Alex Heath.

