Pamela "Pam" Wegener

August 19, 2020

WALCOTT-Pamela "Pam" Wegener, 69, of Walcott, Iowa passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 after a prolonged illness.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 between 2:00pm-4:00pm at the Runge Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pam's name to K-9 Kindness Rescue of Davenport. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.TheRungeMortuary.com.

Pam was born the daughter of Louis and Anita (Callopy) Hare. She was united in marriage to Christopher Wegener on June 9, 1979. Christopher passed away November 24, 2012.

She retired from Dr. Bernas's practice after many years of service. Pam enjoyed watching TV, spending time with her grandchildren, and attending their functions.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Luke and Lyndsey Wegener of Walcott, IA; grandchildren, Lincoln, Laney, and Lennox Wegener; sisters, Patty (Keith) Dessert of Moline, IL and Penny (Mike) Lesage of Moline, IL; brother, Phil (Beckie) Hare of Rock Island, IL; and her little dog, Tessa.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family would like to thank the extended family, home helper Cindy, the staff at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House, and the Genesis Hospice nurses.


Published by Dispatch Argus on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52807
Pam's was wonderful to me during Moms last months. We always talked late at night and she really helped me. Just wish we could have continued sharing our lives.
Judy soppe
Friend
August 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Michael Bernas
Friend
August 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss , hugs to everyone .
Sheryl Smyth Mane Image
August 20, 2020