Patricia Arline "Pat" Brown
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Patricia Arline "Pat" Brown

February 13, 1938-December 9, 2020

MOLINE, Illinois - Patricia Arline "Pat" Brown, 82, of Moline died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at her home, following a short illness. Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Burial will take place at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral, the Sacred Heart Food Pantry or the Scott County YMCA

Pat was born February 13, 1938, in Davenport, Iowa, to Arline Schaff Brown and Joseph Thomas Brown Sr. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy, Davenport, in 1956.

Pat spent her entire career working at "the phone company," starting at Northwestern Bell in Davenport while still in high school, until her retirement from Qwest in Des Moines in 1990

After retiring, Pat enjoyed more time with her siblings, nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was an active volunteer for many community causes, especially Sacred Heart School and Christian Service Meal and All Saints School

Those left to honor Pat's memory include siblings Chris and Carol, Moline; Kathy (Ron) Dankert, Michael (Jo), Tim (Patty), and Dan, all of Davenport; Philip, New Port Richey, Fla.; and Jim (Patty), Bettendorf; sister-in-law Deb Brown, Davenport; and nieces and nephews David (Gay Joel), Arden Hills, Minn.; Andy (Jenna Klein), St. Paul, Minn.; John (Ann), Montclair, N.J.; Mickey (David) Miller, Lisbon; Jennifer (Louis) Schnell, Coal Valley; Adam (Lisa Madsen), Muscatine; Amy (Mike) Gaghagen, Justin (Heather), Alex (Laura) Pena, and Nick (Kellie Rech), all of Davenport; Anne, Rock Island; Michelle Kline, Waterloo; Travis and Melissa, both of New Port Richey, Fla.; Sarah (Ben) Mills, Fountain, Colo.; Christopher, Kansas City, Mo.; Jamie, Bettendorf; and Samantha (Dyllin) Gorsh, Dewitt.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Bill, Tom and Terry; sisters-in-law Nancy Duggan Brown, Jeannine Wood Brown and Penny Gilmore Brown; and nephews Jason and Jeremy.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Cathedral
Davenport, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chris, my sympathy & prayers to you & your family. May Pat rest in peace.
Olivia Ortega
December 15, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Pat was fierce when it came to her commitment to the Christian Service Meal. Her dedication was admirable and inspiring. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Susan Schwartz
December 14, 2020
To all of Pat's family, especially Chris, Kathy, and Carol ~ I am saddened by Pat's passing but that feeling is eased knowing she is finally in the warm embrace of her beloved Lord Jesus Christ. I always felt honored by her friendship, enthusiasm and daily witness to God's love for the world. Memories of Pat will always bring joy. My heartfelt sympathy to all of you.
Barb Kendall
December 13, 2020
Sacred Heart Cathedral Health Ministry wish to extend our Sympathy to the family of Pat. Pat came to Cork Hill gang activities. She told about washing and ironing the Altar linens which she did for years. Remembering her from church. Her sisters who came with her to Mass. May Pat R.I.P.
Mary Flaherty
December 13, 2020
Carol, I am so very sorry! My heart and prayers go out to you and Chris!
Tracy Riedesel
December 13, 2020
