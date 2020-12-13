Patricia Arline "Pat" Brown

February 13, 1938-December 9, 2020

MOLINE, Illinois - Patricia Arline "Pat" Brown, 82, of Moline died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at her home, following a short illness. Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Burial will take place at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral, the Sacred Heart Food Pantry or the Scott County YMCA

Pat was born February 13, 1938, in Davenport, Iowa, to Arline Schaff Brown and Joseph Thomas Brown Sr. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy, Davenport, in 1956.

Pat spent her entire career working at "the phone company," starting at Northwestern Bell in Davenport while still in high school, until her retirement from Qwest in Des Moines in 1990

After retiring, Pat enjoyed more time with her siblings, nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was an active volunteer for many community causes, especially Sacred Heart School and Christian Service Meal and All Saints School

Those left to honor Pat's memory include siblings Chris and Carol, Moline; Kathy (Ron) Dankert, Michael (Jo), Tim (Patty), and Dan, all of Davenport; Philip, New Port Richey, Fla.; and Jim (Patty), Bettendorf; sister-in-law Deb Brown, Davenport; and nieces and nephews David (Gay Joel), Arden Hills, Minn.; Andy (Jenna Klein), St. Paul, Minn.; John (Ann), Montclair, N.J.; Mickey (David) Miller, Lisbon; Jennifer (Louis) Schnell, Coal Valley; Adam (Lisa Madsen), Muscatine; Amy (Mike) Gaghagen, Justin (Heather), Alex (Laura) Pena, and Nick (Kellie Rech), all of Davenport; Anne, Rock Island; Michelle Kline, Waterloo; Travis and Melissa, both of New Port Richey, Fla.; Sarah (Ben) Mills, Fountain, Colo.; Christopher, Kansas City, Mo.; Jamie, Bettendorf; and Samantha (Dyllin) Gorsh, Dewitt.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Bill, Tom and Terry; sisters-in-law Nancy Duggan Brown, Jeannine Wood Brown and Penny Gilmore Brown; and nephews Jason and Jeremy.