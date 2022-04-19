Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Patricia Lucille Caldwell
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 22 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
Patricia Lucille Caldwell

January 16, 1940-April 16, 2022

GENESEO-Patricia "Pat" Lucille Caldwell, 82, of Geneseo, IL passed away on April 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. A memorial visitation for Pat will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 4-7 PM at Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Geneseo Chapel. Memorials can be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Patricia was born on January 16, 1940, in Peoria, IL the daughter of George and Frances (Bock) Stiles. She married the love of her life, Ronald Caldwell on April 21, 1956. He survives. Her greatest joys were gardening and spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to sew and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Her family will miss her dearly.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ronald, her children; Julie (Jeff) Walsh of Cambridge, Kevin Caldwell of Kewanee, Colleen (Steve) Hirschbuehler of Andalusia, Susan (Chad) Hutchinson of Cambridge and Caryn Browne of Bettendorf, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, brother, Richard Stiles of Orion, sister, Norma Pyland of Phoenix, AZ and dear friends; Judie Schweska, Martha and Brian Herron.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Frances Stiles.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Memorial service
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave, Geneseo, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
