Patricia L. Dietz
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Patricia L. Dietz

October 27, 1938-December 10, 2020

Patricia L. Dietz, 82, of Rock Island, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island.

Patricia was born on October 27, 1938 in Keokuk, IA, the daughter of Raymond and Marie (Wilkens) Bolton. She graduated high school from St. Peter's, Keokuk, IA and went to Marycrest College for two years. Patricia was a lovely pianist, and enjoyed giving lessons, and playing and listening to classical music. She was an avid Bridge player and was part of various card clubs around the Quad Cities where she played with her wonderful friends. She had a lifelong love for swimming and became a lifeguard in high school, she swam at the YMCA until recently. Patricia was a fan of tennis and watched and played any chance she had. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and watching their sporting events. Later in life, she found great joy in all of her granddogs.

Patricia is survived by her children, Molly Flowers, Rock Island, Amy (Mark) Vlasic, Leawood, Kansas, and Leslie (Kevin) Hird, Rock Island; grandchildren, Maggie Flowers, Madeline Flowers, Erica (Matt) Zarse, Vanessa (Fiance, Sebastian Kochinke) Vlasic, Ethan Vlasic, Michaela Hird, Brendan Hird, and Lauren Hird; and brothers, Tom Bolton, Davenport and George Bolton, San Diego, California. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bill Bolton.

Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded and services will be held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting family with arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Friendship Manor, Rock Island, or to St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, in memory of Patricia.

Online condolences may be left to Patricia's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
.Molly, Amy and Leslie, My sympathy to you and your families. I have so many fond memories of your mom. I am glad you were able to be there at the end for her. Please know that she and your families are in my prayers.
Mary jo piech
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I loved her a lot and will miss her.
Susan Bruhn
Family
December 14, 2020
My sympathies to your family. I loved Pat. I spent 6 weeks at Heartland with her a few years ago. I sat at her table. The 3 Pats and Amy. Pat gave up her chair for me so I could sit on the aisle in my wheelchair. I went there a couple times after that to see people and Pat and I shared a beer. I would see her everyday when my mom was there also. Note to Amanda: Thank you for letting me know your Grandma passed. My prayers are with your family.
Amy Thomas
December 12, 2020
