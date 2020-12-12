Patricia L. Dietz

October 27, 1938-December 10, 2020

Patricia L. Dietz, 82, of Rock Island, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island.

Patricia was born on October 27, 1938 in Keokuk, IA, the daughter of Raymond and Marie (Wilkens) Bolton. She graduated high school from St. Peter's, Keokuk, IA and went to Marycrest College for two years. Patricia was a lovely pianist, and enjoyed giving lessons, and playing and listening to classical music. She was an avid Bridge player and was part of various card clubs around the Quad Cities where she played with her wonderful friends. She had a lifelong love for swimming and became a lifeguard in high school, she swam at the YMCA until recently. Patricia was a fan of tennis and watched and played any chance she had. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and watching their sporting events. Later in life, she found great joy in all of her granddogs.

Patricia is survived by her children, Molly Flowers, Rock Island, Amy (Mark) Vlasic, Leawood, Kansas, and Leslie (Kevin) Hird, Rock Island; grandchildren, Maggie Flowers, Madeline Flowers, Erica (Matt) Zarse, Vanessa (Fiance, Sebastian Kochinke) Vlasic, Ethan Vlasic, Michaela Hird, Brendan Hird, and Lauren Hird; and brothers, Tom Bolton, Davenport and George Bolton, San Diego, California. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bill Bolton.

Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded and services will be held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting family with arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Friendship Manor, Rock Island, or to St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, in memory of Patricia.

