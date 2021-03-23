Patricia D. Gremmels

February 8, 1942-March 20, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Patricia D. Gremmels, 79, of Rock Island, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 20th, 2021.

A graveside service for Patricia will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island, on Saturday, March 27th at 11am.

Patricia was born on February 8th, 1942 in Rock Island, IL to Eugene and Anita Quist. She married Wilbert "Bill" Gremmels Jr. in March of 1960. Bill preceded her in passing on May 3rd, 1996.

She is survived by her sister, Monti Dahlke of Waterville, WA; three children: Danny Gremmels of Coal Valley, IL, Deborah (John) Bland of Thompson, IL, and Donald (Jackie) Gremmels of Springfield, MO; grandchildren: Amanda Smith, Patricia Gremmels, Mathew Rose, Kyle Bland, Ryan Bland, Brandon Gremmels, Devin Gremmels; and many great-grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in passing by her brother, Bob Quist and her son, Dennis Gremmels.

Patricia worked for a time at Rock Island Bedding Company but enjoyed working as a housewife for most of her life. She enjoyed creating many crafts, cooking, and spending time with her beloved family and friends. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

