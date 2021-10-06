Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Patricia Artincie Guinn
FUNERAL HOME
Manakee Funeral Home - Elizabethtown
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY

Patricia Artincie (Sierra) Guinn

March 23, 1938-October 02, 2021

EKRON-Patricia Artincie (Sierra) Guinn, age 83, of Ekron, KY passed away October 2, 2021 at Elizabethtown, KY. Patricia was born March 23, 1938 in Sterling, IL. She was a CNA and worked at the hospital and also the Convalescent Center in Yuma, Arizona. She was also a volunteer at the Lufkin hospital and Library. She was also a member of the Senior Citizen Center in Meade County and also treasurer for Meade Co. Salvation Army.

Services will be held at Manakee Funeral Home, 2098 Leitchfield Road, Elizabethtown, Kentucky October 9, 2021 with visitation 3-5pm and services at 5pm.

Cruz T Sierra, Marion (Weaver)Consuelos she was preceded in death mother father brother Ray brother Russell sister Rosalie and husband William Guinn. grandchildren Ricky Martinez and Danielle Begay. Son's Bill(Linda) Guinn Sterilng, IL, Ricardo(Carla)Martinez Nevada, IA, Russell(Pat)Martinez Lake in the Hills, IL, Francisco(Kathy)Martinez Rio IL, Marian(Todd)Fowler Yuma, AZ, Lori(Randy)Martinez BCC, AZ, Gabriel(Carol)Martinez Tucson, AZ, Irene Walton Radcliffe, KY, Joseph(Larinda)Guinn Winterhaven, CA, Heather(JC) Sullivan Ekron, KY, Nathanael Guinn Louisville, KY. She had 26 grandchildren and 23 greatgrandchildren.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Manakee Funeral Home - Elizabethtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You were suppose to stay. With us a while longer. You are missed by so many. You're resting easy
Pamela Allison
February 4, 2022
