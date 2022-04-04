Patricia (Patty) M. Herbert

October 30, 1943-March 19, 2022

MILAN-Patricia (Patty) M. Herbert, 78, of Milan, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Milan American Legion Post #569. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Milan American Legion Auxiliary or to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Patty was born on October 30, 1943 in Moline, the daughter of Raymond O. and Miriam (Shatzer) Heilwagner. Patty graduated from Rock Island High School, class of 1961. After high school, she worked at Comfort Harbor Nursing Home in Milan until 1967 before working at Miller Container until 1973. Patty was employed in the sheet metal department at John Deere until 2003, where she retired after 30 years from Harvester in East Moline. She was of the Lutheran faith, with membership at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Milan. Patty was a lifetime member of the Milan American Legion Auxiliary Post #569 and lifetime member of VFW Post 1303 and later Post 1477.

Patty enjoyed traveling, fishing, playing softball in her earlier years, and being around the close friends made throughout her life. She was passionate about anything outdoors, especially camping, and animals. But most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family. She was a caring mother and grandmother.

Patty is survived by her son, Ricky (Dawn) Herbert; grandchildren, Camie and Maxwell Herbert; and numerous close friends, whom she considered to be like family. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Raymond Heilwagner Jr.

