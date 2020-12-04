Patricia J. Ricketts

November 29, 1926-December 2, 2020

SILVIS-Patricia J. Ricketts, 94, of Silvis, IL, formerly of Port Byron, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Crosstown Square, where she was a resident. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private, family only.

Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport, IA. Memorials may be made to Countryside Christian Church, Port Byron. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia was born on November 29, 1926, in Hampton, IL, the daughter of Earl and Mary (Hansen) Slininger. She enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Patricia is survived by her children Rita (Jay) Delmar, Arlington, TX; Carolyn (Bruce) Miller, Sycamore, IL; and Delena Jackson, Moravia, IA; her sister, Judy Campie, Ava, MO; and 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lewis; and granddaughter Sarah Zugg. If you would like, you may share a memory or express condolences at www.gibsonbodefh.com.