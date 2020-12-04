Menu
Patricia J. Ricketts
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

SILVIS-Patricia J. Ricketts, 94, of Silvis, IL, formerly of Port Byron, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Crosstown Square, where she was a resident. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private, family only.

Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport, IA. Memorials may be made to Countryside Christian Church, Port Byron. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia was born on November 29, 1926, in Hampton, IL, the daughter of Earl and Mary (Hansen) Slininger. She enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Patricia is survived by her children Rita (Jay) Delmar, Arlington, TX; Carolyn (Bruce) Miller, Sycamore, IL; and Delena Jackson, Moravia, IA; her sister, Judy Campie, Ava, MO; and 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lewis; and granddaughter Sarah Zugg. If you would like, you may share a memory or express condolences at www.gibsonbodefh.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
