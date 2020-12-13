Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Patricia K. Kerofsky
1951 - 2020
1951
2020
DeRoo Funeral Home
1611 7th Street
Moline, IL

Patricia K. Kerofsky

May 6, 1951-December 1, 2020

Patty Kerofsky, 69, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her ARC home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline, is assisting the family.

Patty was born on May 6, 1951 in Moline, Illinois, the beloved daughter of Jessie (Marchello) and Louis Kerofsky. Patty was preceded in death by her parents, her very special friend Roger and her beloved brother Lou Kerofsky. She enjoyed a lifetime of loving care from her siblings – with special thanks to Marie for her constant devotion over the years.

Patty had a very sweet, innocent, loving spirit. She enjoyed music and dancing (especially oldies), she was an avid sports fan of the Cubs and Broncos, and she loved to visit her relatives in Arizona and Colorado. Patty participated in various activities with the IAG program and most recently the Active Day program.

Patty is survived by her sister Marie Kucharo, East Moline, and sister (and spouse) Cindy (Ted) Kallman, Denver, CO. Patty was blessed with three nieces and two nephews who adored her: Sherry Reynolds, Bettendorf, IA; Kerry (Kevin) Camberg, Tempe, AZ; Kathy (Shawn) Wilson, Arizona City, AZ; Louie Kerofsky (Carren Walker), San Diego, CA; and Jonnie Kucharo, Bettendorf, IA. In addition, Patty had many great-nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made in her honor to the ARC of the Quad Cities, 4016 9th St., Rock Island, IL 61201. The family would like to thank the staff at the 7th St. ARC House and Hospice from Unity Point for the care and kindness provided to Patty during her illness. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.deroofuneralhome.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 13, 2020.
DeRoo Funeral Home
