Patricia Sue "Patty" Leenerts

July 25, 1939-April 1, 2022

DAVENPORT-Patricia Sue "Patty" Leenerts, 82, of Davenport, passed away, Friday, April 1, 2022 at Genesis East Medical Center. A private family graveside service honoring Patty and her son, Scott Beck will take place at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Patty was born July 25, 1939 in Davenport, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Katherine (Cato) Viviani. She married Harold "Curly" Beck of Moline. He preceded her in death on September 2, 2009. She worked in customer service for Northwest Bank for many years, retiring in the mid 1990's. She then was a child-care provider in her home for over 15 years. She loved reading, watching games shows, especially Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, one-liner jokes and in her earlier years, bowling. Her greatest joy though was spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Vicki (Jeffrey) Lybarger, Moline, IL; grandsons, Jakob and Tyler Lybarger, Moline, IL, Brandon Beck, Davenport, granddaughter, Jamie Nebinger, Rock Island, IL and great grandchildren: Everett Beck and Melanie Nebinger, In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, son, Scott Beck (March 26, 2022), three infant babies and a special cousin, Shirley Letterman.