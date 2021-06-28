Patricia "Patty" A. LeGrand

July 5, 1948-June 25, 2021

COLONA-Patricia "Patty" A. LeGrand, 72, of Colona, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at Allure of Geneseo.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund.

https://secure2.convio.net/akf/site/SPageNavigator/df_id/2021MainPage.html?_ga=2.169897504.1267097462.1624811375-124655732.1624811375&_gac=1.57926104.1624811375.CjwKCAjww-CGBhALEiwAQzWxOqUJGKr_O4HHM_nNXTdDXlIuGQJjfksuWxBkJy2M8nzbXep6PyNd1hoCCNwQAvD_BwE.

Patty was born on July 5, 1948 in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Elmer L and Alberta R (Newkirk) Smith. She married Greg LeGrand on October 5, 1968 in Colona. Patty was a member of Green River Methodist Church in Colona. She was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She enjoyed crafting, reading, and baking. Patty loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Greg LeGrand; son, Jason (Karin) LeGrand, Colona; daughter, Mindi (Zak) Benjamin, Milan; grandchildren, Conner, Clare, and Makinzee; brothers, Victor (Judy) Smith, Colona, and Paul (Diane) Smith, Silvis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jane.

