Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia A. "Patty" LeGrand
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Patricia "Patty" A. LeGrand

July 5, 1948-June 25, 2021

COLONA-Patricia "Patty" A. LeGrand, 72, of Colona, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at Allure of Geneseo.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund.

https://secure2.convio.net/akf/site/SPageNavigator/df_id/2021MainPage.html?_ga=2.169897504.1267097462.1624811375-124655732.1624811375&_gac=1.57926104.1624811375.CjwKCAjww-CGBhALEiwAQzWxOqUJGKr_O4HHM_nNXTdDXlIuGQJjfksuWxBkJy2M8nzbXep6PyNd1hoCCNwQAvD_BwE.

Patty was born on July 5, 1948 in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Elmer L and Alberta R (Newkirk) Smith. She married Greg LeGrand on October 5, 1968 in Colona. Patty was a member of Green River Methodist Church in Colona. She was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She enjoyed crafting, reading, and baking. Patty loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Greg LeGrand; son, Jason (Karin) LeGrand, Colona; daughter, Mindi (Zak) Benjamin, Milan; grandchildren, Conner, Clare, and Makinzee; brothers, Victor (Judy) Smith, Colona, and Paul (Diane) Smith, Silvis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jane.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue, Moline, IL
Jul
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Kelly and Chris Lawrence
June 29, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Areeta Palaiologos
Friend
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results