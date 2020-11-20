Patricia M. "Pat" Kukla

January 17, 1925 -November 18, 2020

Patricia M. "Pat" Kukla, 95, of Rock Island, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island. Due to COVID, a private mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rock Island. The mass may be viewed remotely by visiting https://vimeo.com/481331123 at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020. Entombment will be at Calvary Mausoleum. Sadly, there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Pius X Church, Alleman High School or Jordan Catholic School. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Pat was born on January 17, 1925 to Matthew and Mary (Golonka) Lapczenski in Buffalo, NY. She married Alfred J. Kukla on November 3, 1943 at Assumption Church in Buffalo, when Alfred came home on leave. Pat returned to St. Louis with him, where he was stationed, and later joined him in Salina, KS until he went overseas.

She began her very active life when she joined the Girl Scouts at age 10, then became a Senior Scout, a troop leader for a short time, a Troop Committee member for her girls and a Cub Scout Den mother for her boys. As soon as Al joined the Knights of Columbus, she became involved in the Ladies Auxiliaries in Kenmore, NY and Elmhurst and Rock Island, IL. She helped organize two other auxiliary groups.

In Rock Island, she volunteered with the American Cancer Society in its door-to-door campaign for about 20 years. A record amount of donations were collected the year she chaired the RI Campaign. At St. Pius X, she was a Parish Council Member, a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. She was active in and an officer for the Resident Association at Friendship Manor, where she lived for 14 years.

Pat was a stay-at-home Mom until their youngest child started school. After working on a few Special Censuses, she was offered a year-round job as an interviewer and was awarded a Bronze Medal for "Superior Service" by the US Commerce Department in 1983. She retired at age 66 after 23 years of service.

She is survived by her children; Margaret (Jerry) Lakota, Joliet, IL; Joyce (Paul) O'Connor, Chicago, IL; James (Chris) Kukla, Naperville, IL; Robert (Darlene) Kukla, Cody, WY; Lenore (Robert) Becker, Littleton, CO; Donald (Maria) Kukla, Glendale, MO; Marilyn (Andrew) Burt, Plainfield, IL, 20 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren and a sister, Mary Ann Pyrak, Snyder, NY

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years; a sister, Suzanne Troidl; brother Paul Lapczenski; a daughter, Ruth and a son, Thomas.

