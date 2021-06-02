Patricia K. McGinnis

December 14, 1940-May 30, 2021

MOLINE-Patricia K. McGinnis, 80 of Moline, died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at her home. Private family graveside services will be held at Drury Reynolds Cemetery, rural Rock Island County. Memorials may be left to United Cerebral Palsy for campers with disabilities or Individual Advocacy Group for Outings for Residents. The family would like to thank Unity Point Hospice and all the staff at Individual Advocacy Group for the wonderful care given to Patsy.

Patsy was born on December 14, 1940, to Norman & Leola (Gorham) McGinnis in Muscatine, Iowa. Patsy was given the challenge of Cerebral Palsy from birth. She was lovingly cared for by her parents in Illinois City until she moved to the Quad Cities and entered the program with the Individual Advocacy Group. Patsy was very sharp in her mind, but her body was her challenge. Ambulation, speaking and self-care were most difficult tasks. Many friends and family were integral in her growing years. She did attend grade school in Iowa City and High School in Chicago for children with disabilities. Her early years of attending camp were very memorable.

Patsy enjoyed church at Illinois City Methodist and Two River Methodist Churches. Her only sibling, Randy, was much entertainment in her life, especially when he grew up, married, and had 3 beautiful daughters. The activities of that family kept Patsy busy watching and listening to stories. Patsy also loved her cats, most recently, Heidi, who was her companion in wheelchair, bed or just watching her play.

Those left to memorialize Patsy include her brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Laura McGinnis; her nieces and spouses: Amy Duncan, Abby & Andrew McAlister and Ali & James Brooks; great-nephews: Trent, Cael, Rylan, Rydge and Wesley; Princess niece, Lauryn; and her aunt, Maxine Sedam and many cousins.