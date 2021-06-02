Menu
Patricia K. McGinnis
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Speer Funeral Home - Aledo
2502 SE 3rd Street
Aledo, IL

Patricia K. McGinnis

December 14, 1940-May 30, 2021

MOLINE-Patricia K. McGinnis, 80 of Moline, died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at her home. Private family graveside services will be held at Drury Reynolds Cemetery, rural Rock Island County. Memorials may be left to United Cerebral Palsy for campers with disabilities or Individual Advocacy Group for Outings for Residents. The family would like to thank Unity Point Hospice and all the staff at Individual Advocacy Group for the wonderful care given to Patsy.

Patsy was born on December 14, 1940, to Norman & Leola (Gorham) McGinnis in Muscatine, Iowa. Patsy was given the challenge of Cerebral Palsy from birth. She was lovingly cared for by her parents in Illinois City until she moved to the Quad Cities and entered the program with the Individual Advocacy Group. Patsy was very sharp in her mind, but her body was her challenge. Ambulation, speaking and self-care were most difficult tasks. Many friends and family were integral in her growing years. She did attend grade school in Iowa City and High School in Chicago for children with disabilities. Her early years of attending camp were very memorable.

Patsy enjoyed church at Illinois City Methodist and Two River Methodist Churches. Her only sibling, Randy, was much entertainment in her life, especially when he grew up, married, and had 3 beautiful daughters. The activities of that family kept Patsy busy watching and listening to stories. Patsy also loved her cats, most recently, Heidi, who was her companion in wheelchair, bed or just watching her play.

Those left to memorialize Patsy include her brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Laura McGinnis; her nieces and spouses: Amy Duncan, Abby & Andrew McAlister and Ali & James Brooks; great-nephews: Trent, Cael, Rylan, Rydge and Wesley; Princess niece, Lauryn; and her aunt, Maxine Sedam and many cousins.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was such a blessing to be able to work with Pat. In the short 2 years I´ve known her, she had such a big impact on my life. She had a beautiful infectious smile that could light up a whole room. I will always cherish the memories Pat and I made together. She is missed and loved so much! My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family, may she Rest In Peace.
Kylie
Work
June 8, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
LaVeta Davis Bear
Friend
June 4, 2021
I am sorry your hearts are hurting. Patsy came into my heart at the beloved Illinois City Church, and her smile and fortitude have never left me. RIP Patsy.
Terri Fuhr
Other
June 3, 2021
My deepest sympathies sent to the McGinnis family. I´ve worked with Pat for 10 years through IAG, already miss her so much. I was ill when she returned from the hospital and unable to see her before she passed but had this photo sent to me from another staff. The light shining in left a heart shape on her wrist, I will cherish this photo forever. RIP Pat, your suffering is over.
MaryAnn Raychel
Work
June 3, 2021
Randy and family, Dan and I are sorry to hear of Patsies passing. I remember Patsy at church ever since I was a little girl. Patsy was always smiling and very kind to everyone. She was a big part of our church family during those years. She will always be remembered as a special lady. You have our deepest sympathy.
Linda Reed Kiddoo
June 2, 2021
