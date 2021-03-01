Patricia Joan Nitchman

July 23, 1947-February 26, 2021

MOLINE-Patricia Joan Nitchman, 73, Moline, passed away, February 26, 2021 at Genesis Hospital Silvis.

Public visitation will be 1:30-2:30 pm, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. The private service will be livestreamed and available Thursday, at 2:30 pm on Patricia's obituary page at esterdahl.com. Donations can be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Patricia was born in Moline, IL to Joan and Robert Tolmie on July 23, 1947. She married Charles Nitchman on July 21, 1973. He preceded her in death in 1994.

She had a very successful career in the Pharmaceutical field. She began as a secretary and moved her way up to becoming the Vice President of Center Pharmaceuticals.

Patricia was a devoted mother who was very involved in her daughters' lives from being a Girl Scout leader to be being a Sunday school teacher as well as playing piano for Sunday school fellowship. Patricia attended all of her daughters' home sports games, recitals, concerts, and major events. She loved to cheer them on in anything they chose to do.

Later in life, Patricia took up quilting and made many of them for her beloved family members. A few years ago, she moved back to Moline, IL and made more great memories with her family there. She became a member of East End club and enjoyed their social activities. She loved attending plays, musicals, Augustana college basketball games, and trips to the casino with her sister.

Survivors include daughter Amy Ramshaw (David "Scott"), siblings Jane Royce, William Tolmie (Candy), James Tolmie (Claudia), many nieces & nephews and great nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, daughter Jennifer Nitchman Englebrecht, parents, and both sets of grandparents.

Memories may be shared by visiting esterdahl.com.