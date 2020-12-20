Patricia (Kiem) Serckie

December 8, 1941 - December 17, 2020

GENESEO-Patricia, age 79, of Geneseo, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Hammond Henry Hospital, Geneseo.

A private service with her children will be held with cremation rites to follow. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Patty worked as a beautician for several years and went on to become a registered nurse. She was a member of the Full Gospel Church of God and had great faith in the Lord. She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, baking and reading. Most of all she enjoyed time with her family. She cherished every moment that she spent with her kids and grandkids and loved to hear about their adventures.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jerry (Patricia) Coon, James Coon; daughter, Heather Tighe (Bruce); step-daughter, Donna Howell; step-son Dave (Terry) Tighe; sister, Connie (Jim) Bantz; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A special Thank You to Allure in Geneseo. She had many special nurses, aids, and others that she considered friends and that she truly enjoyed being with.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Jeff and Jay; her parents; five brothers; and two sisters.

Proverbs 31:31

"Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate"