Patricia Shaw

January 15, 1942-December 19, 2020

EAST MONLINE-Patricia Shaw, 78, of East Moline, IL, died Saturday, December 19, 2020, at OSF Hospital, Peoria, IL. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

Patricia Melvin was born January 15, 1942, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Dale and Josephine (Mahlmstead) Melvin. She was a graduate of Rock Island High School. She married Ralph Shaw October 3, 1992, in Round Rock, TX. He died March 25, 2005. She had worked at the former East Moline State Hospital and retired from the East Moline Correctional Center, as a Correctional Lieutenant, with more than 30 years of service. She was also proud of her service as AFSCME President.

Survivors include her children, Jeff (Karen) Shull, East Moline, and Christi (Michael) Robinson, Albany, IL; grandchildren, Stephanie Shull, Ashley Simpson, Samantha Harrison, Thea Vancil, Holly Shumaker, and Travis Johnson; and great grandchildren, Cade Simpson, Tayton Johnson, and Tyler Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com