Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patrick J. Cavanagh
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL

Patrick J. Cavanagh

November 11, 1949-January 4, 2022

Patrick J. Cavanagh, 72, of Port Byron, IL, died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 4, 2022, while visiting St. Joseph, Michigan. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am Saturday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Erie. Burial will be in Pleasant Point Cemetery, Port Byron. Memorials may be made to the Riverdale Education Foundation.

Pat was born November 11, 1949 in Sterling, Illinois, the son of John and Mildred (Ambre) Cavanagh. He graduated from Alleman High School. He enrolled at Western Illinois to play football and wrestle before being called to serve his country. After serving in the US Marine Corps during Vietnam, he attended and graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island where he finished 2nd in the national wrestling tournament. Pat married Kathleen "Kate" McDonnell on April 8, 1972 in Sterling. Pat had a 20 year career with the East Moline Fire Department and also worked as a block and brick mason. He was a member of St. Ambrose Church in Erie.

Pat was a true sportsman and nature lover. He loved fly fishing in his wooden canoe using the flies he made. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed sports shooting which he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He also had a love for his dogs and the many animals on his hobby farm.

He is survived by his wife Kate; daughters, Bridget Cavanagh, Christine (Todd) Caves, Elizabeth (Michael) Marusin, Maureen (Russell) Voypick; grandchildren, Grace, Morgan, Bryan, Erin, Maggie, Poppy, Owen and Emmett; siblings, Lois (Bob) Schoen, Michael (Sharon) Cavanagh, Mary (Ron) Millage; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street , Port Byron, IL
Jan
8
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Erie, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Mary & Ron, Sincerest sympathies on the loss of your brother Pat. Sending up prayers for all of you at this difficult time. Brian & Regina
Brian & Regina Bollaert
January 10, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathy Bull
Friend
January 8, 2022
Kate & family, We are so sorry for the loss of such a wonderful husband, Dad, Grandpa, and friend. We always enjoyed our visits while involved with the Riverdale Ram Wrestling program and watching Bryan, Trystan, and Collin and the rest of the team during their middle school and high school careers. Fun times. I know Pat will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Words are so hard at a time like this of unexpected loss. Life can change in the blink of an eye, but love is eternal. Pat may be gone but will never be forgotten. We will be keeping you and yours in our thoughts and prayers as you journey through the grieving days ahead. Love in Christ, Jan & Marty Altensey
Marty & Jan Altensey
Other
January 7, 2022
So sorry for your loss Kate and family . My sympathy is with you all .
Judy Custer
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results