Patrick J. Cavanagh, 72, of Port Byron, IL, died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 4, 2022, while visiting St. Joseph, Michigan. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am Saturday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Erie. Burial will be in Pleasant Point Cemetery, Port Byron. Memorials may be made to the Riverdale Education Foundation.

Pat was born November 11, 1949 in Sterling, Illinois, the son of John and Mildred (Ambre) Cavanagh. He graduated from Alleman High School. He enrolled at Western Illinois to play football and wrestle before being called to serve his country. After serving in the US Marine Corps during Vietnam, he attended and graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island where he finished 2nd in the national wrestling tournament. Pat married Kathleen "Kate" McDonnell on April 8, 1972 in Sterling. Pat had a 20 year career with the East Moline Fire Department and also worked as a block and brick mason. He was a member of St. Ambrose Church in Erie.

Pat was a true sportsman and nature lover. He loved fly fishing in his wooden canoe using the flies he made. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed sports shooting which he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He also had a love for his dogs and the many animals on his hobby farm.

He is survived by his wife Kate; daughters, Bridget Cavanagh, Christine (Todd) Caves, Elizabeth (Michael) Marusin, Maureen (Russell) Voypick; grandchildren, Grace, Morgan, Bryan, Erin, Maggie, Poppy, Owen and Emmett; siblings, Lois (Bob) Schoen, Michael (Sharon) Cavanagh, Mary (Ron) Millage; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.