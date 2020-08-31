Paul C. Lee

October 10, 1924- August 30, 2020

ALEDO- Paul Crescent Lee was born on October 10, 1924 and raised in Raritan, Illinois to Maurice & Nona (Burns) Lee, the youngest of six children. He attended Media, Illinois schools and graduated from Dallas City High School in 1942. He married the love of his life, Lorene McDavid, On October 6, 1944 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Raritan.

Private family services for Paul C. Lee, 95 of Aledo, will be held at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Aledo. Private burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. No public visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Catherine's Catholic Church or to the Quad Cities Autism Center, Moline. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family and condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com. Paul died on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Brookstone Senior Living, Aledo.

Paul began work at CB & Q Railroad in 1945; then to Burlington Northern Railroad, retiring in 1985. They moved to Aledo in 1959. After retiring from the railroad, Paul served as Mercer County Coroner for 10 years. He was also a licensed plumber and worked on Saturdays for Adams Plumbing & Heating of Aledo.

Paul was involved in many youth organizations and was instrumental in establishing the first youth baseball program in Aledo. He was also a founding member of the Aledo Booster Club. His memberships included: Oak View County Club; St. Catherine's Catholic Church (former trustee); Morse Telegraph Club (50-year member); Aledo Kiwanis club and the Mercer County Farm Bureau. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal, Aledo Green Dragon and Mercer County Golden Eagle Fan.

Paul enjoyed golfing and watching his kids and grandkids in sports for over 55 years. He never knew a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Paul especially loved teasing little kids.

Paul is survived by his wife of over 75 years, Lorene; Children: Delores(Mike) Varner of Aurora, CO; Paula (Dana) Frye of Bettendorf; Jo (Herb) Wood of Colorado Springs, CO; Jerry (Donna) Lee of Boulder, CO; Larry (Tina) Lee of Aledo; Steve (Mike Simpson) Lee of Fallbrook, CA; Danny (Geneta) Lee of Aledo; Jim (Linda) Lee of Chatham, IL; Rick (Tonia) Lee of Aledo; Greg (Angie) Lee of LeGrand, IA: Mark (Carol) Lee, Wildwood, MO; Scott (Debbie) Lee of Chatham, IL and Patrick Lee of Parker, CO; a son-in-law, Larry Teel, of Marion, IL; 39 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren with 3 great-grandchildren lovingly expected and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Kay Teel and Theresa Lee; a granddaughter, Kristin Lee; a great-grandson, Brady Teel; Brothers: Michael Lee and Maurice "Tom" Lee; and sisters, Margaret Cleary, Madaline "Bea" Foresman and Nona Checcia.