Paul S. Gregory
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Paul S. Gregory

June 28, 1959-December 6, 2020

Paul S. Gregory, 61, of Taylor Ridge, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Genesis East, Davenport. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial fund that will be established at a later date.

Paul was born on June 28, 1959 in Chicago, a son of Richard and Barbara (Fisher) Gregory. He graduated from Hinsdale South High School in 1977. Following high school, Paul attended Southern Illinois University, Carbondale and graduated in 1981. He married Renita Rursch on October 13, 1990 in Andalusia. Paul worked at Hy-Vee in Rock Island and Bettendorf for 32 years in numerous positions and retired after 32 years of service. Most recently, he was employed at Menards in Moline.

He enjoyed listening to music and watching movies with his surround sound stereo on. Watching sports, especially cheering on his favorites, the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He loved fishing and spending time in the outdoors. Most of all he loved being with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Renita; children, Ashley Gregory (Ian Wischnak), Orion, Alana (Rudolf) Scavuzzo, Milan; siblings, David (Sheryl) Gregory, Lisle, Ill., Amy (Andy) Robillard, Libertyville, Ill.; sisters in law and brothers in law, Renae and Russ McConnaha, Milan, and Rita and Scott Maynard, Taylor Ridge; several nieces and nephews; and his four-legged furry friend, "Bentley".

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, father in law and mother in law, Duane and Barbara Rursch. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Renita I am so sorry, I really enjoyed working with him, always made me laugh, hugs and prayers to you and your family,
Tracey Nagle
Tracey Nagle
Coworker
February 25, 2021
