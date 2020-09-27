Paul H. DeShane

July 11, 1936-September 25, 2020

VIOLA-Paul H. DeShane, 84 of Viola, passed away September 25, 2020 at Aledo Rehab and Healthcare Center, Aledo, Illinois. Visitation is Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. There will be no formal services. Burial will be at a later date in New Boston Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. In consideration of concerns regarding Covid-19, social distancing and wearing of masks will be observed during visitation. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Paul Harry DeShane was born on July 11, 1936 in Moline, Illinois to Harry & Eunice (Stone) DeShane. Paul served in the U.S. navy on the USS Henley Destroyer from 1954 to 1956 and the in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1965. Paul was united in marriage to Barbara Lutrell on April 19, 1958 in Moline, Illinois. They had four children and one they raised as their own.

Paul worked for Illinois Bell for 25 years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending auctions and searching for Indian artifacts. He collected game calls and waterfowl decoys. Paul was an active member of the NRA and Ducks Unlimited.

Paul is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; children and spouses: Matthew DeShane and companion, Andrea Lorah of Aledo; Timothy & Sherry DeShane of New Windsor; Andrew & Annette DeShane of Wilmington, DE; Tammy (DeShane) & Tom Hammond of New Boston and Doug & Sandy Dyer of New Boston; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers and a sister. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.