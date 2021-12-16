Paul M. Hesse

October 12, 1980-December 13, 2021

Paul M. Hesse, 41, of Moline, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at home.

Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Memorial visitation will be one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Survivors include his children, Kylie, AaLiyah, Andrew James "A.J.", and Hailey Hesse; mother, Valerie Hesse; brother, Joey Hesse; maternal grandmother, Charlotte Smiddy; aunt Brenda and uncle Lynn Melton; sister-in-law, Lynsy Hesse; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Full obituary can be found at esterdahl.com.