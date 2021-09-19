Paul J. King

July 21, 1955-September 11, 2021

SILVIS-Paul J. King, 66, of Silvis, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at UnityPoint Trinity Rock Island.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Memorial visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded, and face masks are required. Memorials may be made to the family.

Paul was born on July 21, 1955, in East Moline the son of Jack and Evelyn (VanThorre) King. He married Tama Guinn on August 3, 1985, in East Moline. Paul retired in October of 2013, from John Deere Harvester where he worked as a machine operator. Paul loved to be in his garage working on his cars and motorcycles. He was a well know car enthusiast who started drag racing when he was younger and later started racing with his son. Paul was a handyman and was willing to fix anything around the house. He enjoyed fishing and being with his dogs, Gunner, Roxy, Tuco, and Diamond. Paul had the best sense of humor and enjoyed being with his friends. Above all, Paul loved his time with his family, who were the light of his life.

Survivors include his wife, Tama; children, Joey and Jordan; siblings, Susie Hanneman, John (Mindy) King, and David King; brother-in-law, Rick (Carol) Guinn; sister-in-law, Vickie (Jake) Elgersma; nieces and nephews, Garrett, Jami, Jessica, Nick, Louie, Jeni, and Nikki; several nieces and nephews; and grand dogs, Opie and Luna.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

