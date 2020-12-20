Menu
Paul Edward McDaniel

August 21, 1936-November 29, 2020

Paul Edward McDaniel was born August 21, 1936 in West Frankfort to Eugene McDaniel and Lala Fox McDaniel. He graduated from West Frankfort High School in 1954, where he starred in various plays. Following graduation, he joined the US Army.

Paul married Shirley Nichols McDaniel in 1959 and Ruby Ribley in 1989. In 1962, he and dear friend, Ray "Ole" Ohrstrom helped establish Adel Wholesalers in Bettendorf, IA, where he worked until his retirement in 1999. He attended various Churches of Christ and actively served the community through them. Additionally, Paul volunteered for Hospice, VA Hospitals, and Head Start. Later, he was employed as a caregiver for Our Directions.

A wonderful father and grandfather, he was cherished by his nieces and nephews that saw him not only as an uncle, but as a father figure.

He loved fishing, the Chicago Bears, the Chicago Cubs, and most of all, spending time with his family. He was passionate about politics and ran for county assessor in the Quad Cities. He will be remembered for his kindness, humor and generosity.

Survivors include daughters, Denise Lagrone, (Craig) Dawn McDaniel Graff, Dana Foster (Dennis), son-in-law, Jeff Bargo and step-daughter, Stacy, Grandchildren, Eric, Lindsey, Alberto, Austin; Ellie, Sammie; Timothy, Josh, Tyler, Megan, Felisha, Faith; Jordan, Madison, and one great grandson on the way. Siblings: Sandra Sweetland, Harold McDaniel, Gary McDaniel.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Bill, Donald, Joe, Phyllis, Jerry, Barbara, wives and grandson, Joel Lagrone.

He will be laid to rest in the Tower Heights Cemetery, West Frankfort, IL in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, Paul requested donations be made to "Felisha's Fund", to care for his special needs granddaughter. For donation details, please contact his daughters through Facebook.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Uncle was the best person anyone kid could ever ask for. Made me feel like a million bucks all the time & that relationship was maintained throughout my adult life as well. I chatted with him at least twice a week for years up until the week before he passed & Ill miss him for the rest of my life. Love you Uncle Paul Rest in peace
Deborah Chokkalingam
December 19, 2020
My deepest condolences to Paul´s family & friends. Paul was a generous kind and genuine happy go lucky guy! Paul will be missed by all he came in contact with. RIP
Jana McDaniel
December 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy, I will always remember him for his off color jokes that sometimes backfired. But always kind and supportive of people he cared about. Rest in peace dear friend.
Betty Rice
December 6, 2020
I will miss. My brother dearly, we have shared many special occasions together, love him dearly.
Sandra Sweetland
December 6, 2020
Loved by all.
Carl Ohrstrom
December 6, 2020
Paul.. my late dad always inquired about you when I talked to him in INDIA.. you are a great friend & a gentleman.. May your soul rest in PEACE
Chok Chokkalingam
December 6, 2020
What a beautiful obituary..Uncle Paul was a wonderful man and will be sorely missed..I will always remember remember and miss him..love to you all
Cathy Moore
December 6, 2020
