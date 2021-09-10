Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Paul Schutz
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Paul Schutz

January 15, 1938-September 1, 2021

Paul Schutz 83, of Spring Hill, Fl., passed away September 1, 2021 in his home surrounded by his loving family and pet Ching Ching. Paul was born January 15, 1938 in East Moline the son of Charles and Clara Schutz. He married Mary Lou Heap in 1963 and later married Juanita Merrill April 30, 1986. After serving in the Marines Paul went to work for The City Of East Moline where he retired the Superintendent of The Sewer Treatment plant in 1999. Soon after retiring he and his wife moved to Florida. Paul enjoyed staying busy by doing projects, working in his yard and helping others. He had a love for watching Nascar (an avid Tony Stewart fan), going to flea markets and spending quality time with his loving wife and family, and taking peaceful walks with his pups.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Patty (Jeff) Bodeen and Sherri (Che) Morris of FL., 5 sons James (Teri) Merrill of TN., Tim (Val) Merrill of Colona, Ron (Sherri) Merrill of Colona, Geoff (Paula) Merrill of Geneseo and Tracey Merrill of FL. along with his cherished 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren

Paul was proceeded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Juanita; 2 sisters Dorris Benson and baby Elizabeth, and 1 brother Bob Schutz.

The family would like to thank Carlos, Sativa, and Bob for their support and care for Paul. Memorials may be sent to ones favorite charity.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 10, 2021.
I´m so sorry for your loss. He will be missed. Prayers for the family.
Debra Schultz-Hahn
Family
September 10, 2021
