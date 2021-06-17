Paula Jean Sapinski

February 27, 1947-June 14, 2021

EDWARDS-Paula Jean Sapinski, of Edwards, IL, age 74, passed away peacefully Monday, June 14, 2021 at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL with her family at her side.

Paula was born on February 27, 1947 in Centerville, IA the daughter of James and Loah (Holder) Finks. She married James Goodmiller in December of 1964. She later married Vincent Sapinski on December 27, 1974 and enjoyed 46 years of marriage until his passing on February 19, 2021.

Paula grew up in Rock Island, Illinois attending public schools and graduating from Rock Island High School in 1965. She went on to attend Augustana College for two years before beginning her long and successful career in the telecommunications industry. She relocated her family to Peoria, IL in 1985 to pursue career advancement opportunities. After 30 years of working for subsidiary companies of Bell Telephone Laboratories, she retired as a marketing manager for Lucent Technologies in 1997. In her retirement, she also served as the Executive Director of the Peoria Ballet and ALSAC/ St. Jude Midwest Affiliate as well as Business Manager for Peoria Jump Start Kids Activity Center, Inc.

What Paula enjoyed most about her early retirement was the time it allowed her to be with her family which was the most important thing to her. She is survived by her four children; Dawn Kocher of Dahinda, IL, Dana Goodmiller of Bettendorf, IA, Erica (Ryan) Knox of Edwards, IL, Aaron (Chrissy) Sapinski of Edwards, IL. Also surviving are eight grandchildren; Nicole (Ben) Palmer, Ryan, Katelyn and Rachel Kocher, Adler, Abbott and Alton Sapinski, Andrew Knox and four great grandchildren; Mabel, Pierce and Jasper Palmer, Baby Kocher due in October and one sister; Madelyn Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Paula's greatest joy in life was being with her family at holidays, gatherings and supporting her grandchildren in their numerous activities. She was a passionate supporter and volunteer for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, something she has passed on to her children and grandchildren. She also supported the local theatre arts sharing her sewing skills and making costumes for many local productions. More importantly, her unwavering compassion meant that her home was always open to anyone, human or animal, who needed a meal, place to stay or words of wisdom. Her favorite pastimes were traveling and sitting on her porch swing enjoying the simple things in life.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, June 18, 2021 at St. Mary's Parish Hall in Kickapoo. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kickapoo with a half hour prior visitation. Father James Pankiewicz will officiate. Interment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria. A luncheon will follow services at the Peoria Firefighter's Club, 203 N. 4th Street, Dunlap, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

