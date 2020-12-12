Pauline J. Switzer

March 4, 1932-December 10, 2020

Pauline J. Switzer, 88, of New Windsor, IL, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. Public visitation is 2-5 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. Services are 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. Burial is in the Calvary Lutheran Cemetery in New Windsor. Memorials may be left to the New Windsor Food Pantry and online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

Polly was born March 4, 1932 and raised by Gunnard and Stella Carlson. She graduated from New Windsor High School. On July 29, 1950, she was united in marriage to Dallas D. Switzer in Moline.

Prior to becoming a homemaker, she was a bookkeeper at the Elevator in New Windsor and Farmer's Grain in Viola.

She was a dedicated member of Calvary Lutheran Church in New Windsor, Fern Leaf Society and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed volunteering at the Winola Elementary School, New Windsor Food Pantry and the New Windsor Fair & Rodeo. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, the outdoors and especially her family.

Survivors include her husband; one daughter, Cindy (Greg) Feik of New Windsor, IL; daughter-in-law: Janalee Switzer of New Windsor; five grandchildren, Darci Banks of Cape Coral, FL, Casey (Micaela) Switzer of Viola, IL: Megan (Brett) Daniel of Coal Valley, IL; Calynn (Jason) Schiess of Matherville, IL; Nicki Feik of Ankeny, Iowa; five great grandchildren, Olivia Switzer, Avery Daniel, Aiden Switzer, Reese Daniel, Kinnick Schiess; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Polly was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Brad Switzer; one brother, Wendell; sisters-in-law, Hazel Carlson and Sandra Allison; brother-in-law, Tedo Allison.