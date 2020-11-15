Pauline Young

December 5, 1938-November 12, 2020

MOLINE-Pauline Young, 82, of Moline, Illinois, passed away on November 12, 2020 at her home.

Services will be at 1:00PM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Wendt Funeral Home, with visitation from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL.

Memorials may be made to Compassion Church in Bluegrass

Pauline was born in Des Moines, IA on December 5, 1938, to Leaton and Alice (Mackin) Blanchard. She married Jack C. Young on June 5, 1962 in Geneseo, IL, who preceded her in death November 20, 2015.

Pauline worked at Trevor True Value, Burke Cleaners and was a volunteer at Timothy's House in Davenport, IA.

She loved to play bingo and never met a stranger. She was always happy and joyful to see everyone.

Survivors include her son Robert (Lori) Saemisch of Rock Island, IL, daughter Debbie (Dan) Schafer also of Rock Island, IL., four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; one sister Sandy Gathercole of Des Moines, IA and brothers Leaton (Cheryl) Blanchard of WA, Bill (Judy) Blanchard of Hartford, IA, John (Connie) Blanchard of PA, and Ron (Mary) Blanchard of Des Moines, IA.

Family and friends may express their condolences at www.wendtfuneralhome.com