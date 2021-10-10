Pearl Rector Sunder

June 8, 1926-October 8, 2021

MOLINE-Pearl M. Rector Sunder, 95, of Moline formerly of Naples, FL, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at Overlook Village, Moline.

Visitation will be 5-7pm, Monday October 11, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Private graveside services will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Tee or Seton School.

Pearl was born June 8, 1926 in Ackley, IA, the daughter of John and Rose (Finger) VanEschen. She married Charles E. Rector in 1960 in Ackley, IA. He preceded her in death on October 5, 1966. She married Edward W. Sunder, Jr. on June 20, 1992 in Naples. He preceded her in death in January 2011.

Pearl worked as a Realtor for Boeye Agency, Rock Island and later for John R. Wood Realty Co., Naples, FL.

Pearl adored her 5 brothers and they gave her an interest in sports. She loved golf, taking up the game when her older brother bought her a set of clubs when he returned from service from WWII and she played until age 91. She also enjoyed playing bridge and watching sports.

Pearl was a former member of Arsenal Golf Club, Short Hills Country Club, Algonquin Golf Club, St. Louis, MO, and Bears Paw Country Club, Naples, FL.

Survivors include her son, Bill (Sue) Rector, Moline; step-children, Sandy (Rodney) Lusk, Kirkwood, MO, Polly (Charlie) Ross, Steamboat Springs, CO and Ed (Kathy) Sunder, Kirkwood, MO; granddaughters, Lucy and Kate Rector; many step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Warren, Fred, Henry, John and Joe.

The family wishes to thank the extraordinary caregivers at Overlook Village.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.