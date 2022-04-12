Peggie Fordyce

April 27, 1935-April 8, 2022

MOLINE-Peggie Fordyce, 86, of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, April 8, 2022, in her home.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. A celebration of Peggie's life will be held at a later date.

The former Peggie Jean Warren was born April 27, 1935, in Moline, to Harry Jr. and Peggie (Murray) Warren. She was a cook and baker at several local restaurants.

Peggie is survived by a son, Douglas Loter of Moline, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Phil and Louise Warren of Cambridge, and Stephen and Peggy Warren of Rock Island, and their families. She was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Warren.

Peggie's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.