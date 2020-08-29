Peggy A. "Peg" Robinson

June 21, 1934- August 28, 2020

SILVIS-Peggy A. "Peg" Robinson, 86, of Silvis, passed away Friday August 28, 2020 at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.

Funeral services are 1:00PM Tuesday September 4, 2020 at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline. A visitation will be held 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home (11-1) where memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, East Moline. Interment is at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Peg was born June 21, 1934 in Macomb, a daughter of Lawrence and Gertrude (Quinn) Robeson. She attended local Macomb schools, and married Byron E. Robinson on November 24, 1950 in Macomb.

She retired from Epic Foods, at the John Deere Administration Building in 1992 after 27 years of service as a cashier. She enjoyed reading, and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in East Moline.

Survivors include her husband, Byron, 3-sons: Mitch (Linda) Robinson of Eugene, OR, Jay Robinson (Tracy McKeag) of Aledo, and L.D. Robinson of Silvis; 6-grandchildren: Ry, Erin, Michael, Tami, Jessica, and Kirsten; 4-great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Chase, Cole and Lilly Lynn; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and 3-sisters: Laura Etta, Leta Fay, and Eva Mae.