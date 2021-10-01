Peggy A. Franks

March 15, 1937-September 30, 2021

ERIE-Peggy A. Franks, 84, of Erie, Illinois, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling, Illinois.

Peggy was born in Kewanee, Illinois on March 15, 1937, the daughter of Glenn and Violet (Swanson) Welbourne. She graduated from Neponset High School in 1955. She married William I. Franks on January 31, 1959 at the Kewanee Presbyterian Church. She worked for many years at General Electric, retiring in 1998.

Peggy was a hard worker, both at GE and at home raising her 6 daughters. In her free time she enjoyed working in her flower gardens. She loved spending time with her family and especially cherished cooking dinner for them at her house every Sunday. After William passed in 2009, her beloved Golden Retriever, Sadie became a special companion.

Peggy is survived by her daughters, Jane Franks, East Moline, IL, Vickie (Perry) Barber, Cordova, IL, Darla (Elmo) Lawson, Erie, IL, Debra (J.D) Jackson, Fulton, IL, Lisa (Rob) Wiebenga, Fenton, IL; son-in-law, Herb House, Morrison, IL; sister, Barb (Bob) Koehler, McHenry, IL; grandchildren, Dana (Ben), Justin (Jennifer), Tasha (Chad), Matthew (Brandi), Patrick (Kiley), Jordan (Kristin), Kyle (Bekah), Desirae, Montana (Justice), Taylor (Kyle), Jay (Brittany), Tanner (Kassi), Lauryn (Travis), Madison (Ross), and Carson; 21 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband William; daughter, Teri House; parents, Glenn and Violet; and a brother, Jerry Welbourne.