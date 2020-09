Martha A. Binder, 100, of Morris, IL, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Connie M. Brandt, age 71, of Lanark, IL died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Allure Nursing Home in Mt. Carroll, IL. Arrangements: Law Jones Funeral Home, Mt. Carroll.

Roger Louis Egert, 70, of Geneseo, died on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Doris A. Mullin, 81, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Silvercrest at Woodlands Creek in Clive, Iowa. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Yvonne M. Simpson, died Monday, September 21, 2020. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home.