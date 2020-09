Cloman Conley Jr., 76, of Rock Island, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Martin L. Eberhart, 86, of Davenport, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center East Campus, Davenport. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

Jeffrey Lee Fainter, 49, of Davenport, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Davenport. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Ronald R. Freeman, 92, of Davenport, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

George J. "Chico" Hart, 92, of Davenport, died September 16, 2020 at his home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

Donald L. Hull, 88, of East Moline, died Friday, September 18, 2020, in Centennial Rehab and HealthCare, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Leona Mumma, 95, formerly of Rapids City, IL, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in Waynesville, NC. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline.

Curtis R. Parce, 59, of Coal Valley, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley.

Jack Wheeler, 72, of Moline, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.