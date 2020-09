Robert R. "Bob" Arnold, 61, of Clermont, FL, formerly of the Quad Cities and Geneseo, IL died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at South Lake Hospital, Clermont, FL. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services.

Martin L. Eberhart, 86, of Davenport, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, Davenport. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service.

Ronald R. Freeman, 92, of Davenport, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport.

Gloria Hansen, 86, of Moline, died Friday, September 18, 2020, in Aperion Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Evelyn J. Skaggs, 100, of Rock Island, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island.

Joanne B. Struss, 91, of Silvis, formerly of Geneseo, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her daughter's home in Pensacola. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.