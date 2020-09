Tamara S. Balk, age 55, of Thomson, IL, passed away on September 15, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Thomson.

Royce N. Bates Sr. ,69, of Milan, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Dawn M. Boll, 54, of Galva, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Galva Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services.

Mary F. Green, 87, of Orion, died Sunday, September 20,2020, at her residence. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Orion.

Nita Lawyer, 97, of Lancaster, OH, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Orion.

David L. Lowery Sr., 86, of Rock Island, died Monday, September 21, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

David E. Mason, 85, of Bettendorf, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his residence in Bettendorf. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

Doris E. Miller, 84, of Davenport, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Bernice Wille, 95, of Milan, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at Avonlea Cottage, Milan. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan.