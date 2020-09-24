Cynthia "Cindy" A. Ballard, 73, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Philip J. White, 83, of Silvis, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Serenity of Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Seth L. Wilson, 62, of Miles, Iowa, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 24, 2020.